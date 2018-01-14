The new Android-powered mid-range phone Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is all set to make its official debut later this month in India.

Amazon India earlier in the week confirmed it would exclusively sell the Galaxy On7 Prime, but there were no details on its release date and price. Now, Samsung has confirmed to host a product launch event in New Delhi on January 17 and in all likely hood will announce the availability and cost of the device there.

If previous launch patterns are any indication, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is expected to go on sale on the day of the announcement. The new Galaxy On7 Prime comes in two configuration — 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage — and going by the specifications, they will be priced anywhere between Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999.

For the uninitiated, the new Samsung phone sports a slim metallic body having 8.0mm in thickness and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy On7 Prime will house the same 13MP snappers — one on the back and another on the front — having f/1.9 aperture, guaranteeing good quality pictures in the low-light condition.

The Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by the Samsung's proprietary 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage with the option to expand to 256GB via microSD card. There is no word on the operating system software, but going by the previous Galaxy On series, it most likely to come with Android Nougat OS.

The Galaxy On7 Prime boasts company's most secured cashless transaction feature: Samsung Pay mini with secured UPI and mobile wallet options.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime vs Competition:

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, Motorola Moto G5 series and Honor 7X, among others.

In a related development, Samsung's upper-mid-range phone Galaxy A8+ (2018) is slated to go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from January 20 for Rs 32,990.

