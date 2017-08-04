It's a well established fact that Galaxy Note8 will break covers at Samsung Unpacked 2017 episode 2 event in New York city on August 23, but there were no solid clues when the device will hit stores until now. A new report has emerged straight from Samsung's home market South Korea that the flagship phone, will be released in mid-September.

ET News citing reliable official of South Korea-based network carrier, has claimed that Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be made available for public to purchase off the store shelves from September 15 onwards.

Though there is no word on other regions, we believe Samsung will commence the Galaxy Note8 sale in multiple international markets on the same date, as it has carried out similar release programmes in the past.

There is another advantage for rolling out Galaxy Note8 from September 15, as Samsung will get a head-start over its arch-rival Apple. The Cupertino-based company is slated to ship the anniversary mobile iPhone 8 and the generic iPhone 7s (& 7s Plus) in the third or fourth week of September in developed markets such as US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, among others.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: All you need to know

As per the recently leaked images, Samsung Galaxy Note8 looks tad similar to the Galaxy S8 series. It will come with visually appealing Infinity Display feature, but its structure will be marginally bigger (6.3-inch) and squarer in shape compared to the Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inch).

It is said to flaunt 1440 x 2960p resolution display having 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Galaxy Note8 is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 10 nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 9985 depending on the region of sale) octa-core and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, as well.

It is said to come packed with two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is expected to offer Galaxy Note8 in four colour options—Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey and priced it around $1000.

