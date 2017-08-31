Samsung's recently unveiled flagship Galaxy Note8 is expected to come little late in India compared to other global regions.

During the launch event, Samsung revealed that Galaxy Note8 will be made available at stores in most of the markets on September 15; many believed India too would be part of the phase 1 release programme, but now a technology blog PhoneHorn, citing the company insiders, has claimed that the flagship Android phablet will arrive 10 days late on September 25.

Also read: Moto G5s, G5s Plus confirmed to get Android Oreo; when will they get Google mobile OS v8.0 update?

On the bright side, the leakers revealed that the Galaxy Note8 will cost around Rs. 69,900, not Rs. 74,900, as previously rumoured. So far, Samsung has not made any official comments on the Galaxy Note8's availability speculations. Stay tuned.

For the uninitiated, Samsung Galaxy Note8 sports 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that makes the screen cover more than 75-percent of the front-panel offering rich viewing experience and also improving exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As far as the camera is concerned, Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the line hardware. It houses dual-camera system, one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the fronts, it features equally impressive a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 comes with new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features. One notable aspect is the Screen off memo, that allows the user to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD, as well.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note8 vs Galaxy Note7: Key upgrades you need to know

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: