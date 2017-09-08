Samsung Galaxy Note8 is off to a great start in South Korea as the company has revealed on Friday that around 395,000 customers have already pre-ordered the device, reservations for which were opened on Thursday.

The figure clearly outnumbered the ill-fated Galaxy Note7, which managed to draw in 380,000 pre-orders over a period of 13 days, before it was recalled from the market due to malfunctioned batteries that caused some units to explode while being charged.

Considering the fact that the Galaxy Note8 is Samsung's most expensive smartphone yet, logging a pre-order number as high as that in just one day is indeed impressive. In South Korea, the 64GB variant of the handset costs 1,090,000 won ($964) while the 256GB version comes with a price tag of 1,250,000 won ($1,107).

Earlier this year, Samsung received as many as 550,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 in the first two days. With the Galaxy Note8 already touching nearly 400,000 reservations in just 24 hours, the South Korean tech giant is likely on track to break that record.

According to Samsung, the 64GB version of the Galaxy Note8 accounted for 65 percent of pre-ordered units, with Deepsea Blue being the most popular colour, The Korea Herald reported, adding that analysts expect the pre-orders to cross the one million mark in the country by September 14.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will officially be released in South Korea on September 21. However, those who pre-ordered the phone will receive it starting September 15.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also preparing to launch the Galaxy Note8 in India on September 12. The company has already started the pre-registration process in the country, which currently the world's fastest-growing smartphone market.

The Galaxy Note8 sports features a 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with the Infinity Display feature. Powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor or Exynos 8895 octa-core processor (depending on the markets), the phone comes with 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery.