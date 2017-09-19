Samsung's official e-commerce partner Amazon has commenced taking pre-orders for the recently unveiled Galaxy Note8 for Rs 67,900 in India.

Prospective buyers can avail more than Rs 10,721 cash discount on the new Galaxy Note8, provided they are willing to part their old phone. Samsung is also waiving additional Rs 4,000 on the flagship phablet for HDFC card holders [Offer valid till December 31, 2017]. If the consumers are ready to pay a one-time fee of Rs 990 during the purchase, they can claim one-time screen replacement coupon, otherwise, it costs more than Rs 12,000.

To make the deal sweeter, the company is giving away free wireless charger worth Rs 4,499. As far as the delivery is concerned, Amazon India has confirmed to begin shipping from September 22.

[Note: Samsung is also hosting pre-order service on its official site. It is also offering free wireless charger and exchange deal, but on old Samsung branded models only.]

For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy Note8 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that makes the screen cover more than 75 percent of the front-panel offering rich viewing experience and also improving exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As far as the photography is concerned, Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It houses dual-camera system, one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, it features equally impressive a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 comes with new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features. One notable aspect is the Screen off memo, that allows the user to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD, as well.

