Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The best smartphone ever made?

Samsung's official e-commerce partner Amazon has commenced taking pre-orders for the recently unveiled Galaxy Note8 for Rs 67,900 in India.

Prospective buyers can avail more than Rs 10,721 cash discount on the new Galaxy Note8, provided they are willing to part their old phone. Samsung is also waiving additional Rs 4,000 on the flagship phablet for HDFC card holders [Offer valid till December 31, 2017]. If the consumers are ready to pay a one-time fee of Rs 990 during the purchase, they can claim one-time screen replacement coupon, otherwise, it costs more than Rs 12,000.

To make the deal sweeter, the company is giving away free wireless charger worth Rs 4,499. As far as the delivery is concerned, Amazon India has confirmed to begin shipping from September 22.

Samsung Galaxy Note8, pre-order, India features, price,release, availability details
Samsung Galaxy Note8 pre-order begins on Amazon India; free wireless charger, cash discounts and more in the offingAmazon India website (screen-shot)

[Note: Samsung is also hosting pre-order service on its official site. It is also offering free wireless charger and exchange deal, but on old Samsung branded models only.]

For those unaware, Samsung Galaxy Note8 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that makes the screen cover more than 75 percent of the front-panel offering rich viewing experience and also improving exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

Galaxy Note8
A guest uses a new Galaxy Note8 smartphone during the company's launch event in New York City, U.S., August 23, 2017.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

As far as the photography is concerned, Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It houses dual-camera system, one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, it features equally impressive a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 comes with new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features. One notable aspect is the Screen off memo, that allows the user to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD, as well.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8:

Model Samsung Galaxy Note8
Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960x1440p) Super AMOLED screen, HDR 10 content compatible Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield
  • Pixel density: 521ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 Oreo is coming soon)
Processor
  • Model 1 for USA & China: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (MSM8998) octa-core (2.35 Kryo cores x 4 + 1.9GHz Kryo cores x 4) CPU
  • Model 2 for EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), India and other regions: 10nm architecture 64-bit class Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (2.3GHz cores x 4 + 1.7GHz cores x 4) CPU
GPU
  • Model 1: Adreno 540
  • Model 2: Mali-G71 MP20
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: Wide-angle 12MP (Dual Pixel AutoFocus, f/1.7 aperture) + Telephoto 12MP (AutoFocus, f/2.4 aperture & OIS); both the cameras boasts OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 2 x Optical ZOOM, up to 10 X Digital ZOOM, dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detect)
  • Front: 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture
Battery 3,300mAh;Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast Charging compatible with QC 2.0
Network 4G LTE (Cat. 16)
S Pen More sensitive, more brush features, S Memo, GIF animations with Smart Select, Air Command functions, Magnify, Translate, Samsung Notes, a new unified app allowing users to jot down handwritten notes, draw, or edit memos from one location, Screen off memo allows you to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display.
Add-ons IP68 certified(both the Galaxy Note8 & S Pen), fingerprint sensor, facial recognition system, Iris scanner, SIM: single (type: nano)/hybrid (select markets; type nano + nano or micro SD),Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2mbps), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO 1024QAM), Samsung Pay via NFC (Near Field Communication) & MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), Type-C USB port, GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/ BeiDou, DeX support,
Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
Weight 195g
Colours Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue
Price
  • In US: starts with $930 (€788/Rs.59,557)
  • In India: Rs. 67,900.
