After releasing Android Oreo to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung has expanded the roll-out for flagship phablet Galaxy Note8.

Since the software deployment process is conducted in phases, Android Oreo for Galaxy Note8 is available in select regions, but expected to reach corners of the world within a week for unlocked models. Whereas the contract-based variants will get it a little late, as the telephone carriers run an extra test to make sure the device is optimized to perform efficiently on their network.

Android Oreo (with build number: N950FXXU3CRC1) is currently available to Galaxy Note8 [review] in France. In addition to new features, it comes with Google's March 2018 security, SamMobile reported.

Here's how to check for OTA software update on Samsung phones:

Go to Settings>> About Phone>> Software update>> Check Update

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over v7.0 Android Nougat such as faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (February 2018), Google Play Protect, which also keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also brings several new features such as Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A praiseworthy attribute of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides Google's Android Oreo features, Samsung has incorporated its custom features to improve the user-experience of the Galaxy Note8 phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also had improved font size, color, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

Now that the Android Oreo is finally released to Galaxy Note8, Samsung is expected to expand the roll-out for Galaxy S7 (& S7 Edge). If Samsung Turkey is to be believed, the company is expected to start the process for the 2016-series flagship on April 13 and the 2017-series Galaxy A7 is slated to receive the update on May 25.

Besides Galaxy Note8, S7 and A7 (2017), the company is said to release Android Oreo to 2018-series Galaxy A8 and A8+, as they were released in January. Samsung was criticized for launching new products with outdated Android Nougat and is sure to make amends by making Android Oreo available to the new Galaxy A8 series as soon as possible.

