The long-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note8 is expected to finally break covers later this week in New York city on August 23.

Going by the recent reports, the Galaxy Note7 successor is shaping up to be a promising flagship phablet. It is expected to have several upgrades, new features and most importantly a safer battery.

To provide a better perspective, we have leafed through numerous reliable reports and curated a list of most probable features of the Galaxy Note8 and also the availability date and price details.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 display and design:

Samsung's Galaxy Note8 is expected to sport Galaxy S8 series-like design language including Infinity Display, but it will be little squarish and bigger in size. The device will flaunt 6.3-inch edge-to-edge QHD+ (2960x1440p) super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, the Galaxy Note8, sadly will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in the Galaxy S8. But on the bright side, the former will have dual-camera (horizontally aligned) and remain separated by LED and laser autofocus sensor. So, there will be a small gap between fingerprint scanner and the camera, and to an extent, might avoid unintentional touching of the camera lens while trying to use the fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

It is also coming with the dedicated Bixby digital-assistant button and reliable sources have indicated that Bixby Voice feature will come out-of-the box.

Furthermore, Samsung's Galaxy Note8 teaser has confirmed that the device will have a new S Pen stylus with numerous brush stroke features and editing application tools.

Despite having a slot for S Pen, device owners will be able to take it for a dip in the swimming pool (or any fresh water bodies like pond/lake/river, but not salty Sea/Ocean). The Galaxy Note8 will boast IP68 dust-and-water resistant certification, meaning the device can survive up to 30 minutes close to five feet under water.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 processor, RAM, storage:

Under the hood, it is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB storage. Depending on the region of sale, Samsung will sell two CPU variants. The Galaxy Note8 bound for US, China and other select regions will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core. The model going to India, Europe and the rest of the regions will have Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core. It is expected to come with Android Nougat OS out-of-the-box, but will get the Google's latest mobile OS Android Oreo, before the end of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 camera:

In the recently released teaser, Samsung highlights the key feature of Galaxy Note8's camera: Bokeh Effect, which helps users capture stunning images with a clear focus on the subject, while the surrounding scene gets blurred. The company hints the device will be able to offer Bokeh effect on both long shot mode (subject very far from the camera) and macro photography mode (subject very near to the camera).

Galaxy Note8 is said to come packed with one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 13 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 battery:

Galaxy Note8 is expected to come with Li-ion batteries, but will have 3,300mAh capacity, almost six percent less than Galaxy Note7 (3,500mAh).

The percentage might look like a small number, but it can have a telling effect on the size and design of the battery.

Samsung has set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the 8-Point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures. Galaxy Note8 is said to have undergone these tests before getting the nod for mass production.

The device is also coming with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 price details:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 is expected to be priced around $940 and comes in four vivid colours—Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 release date details:

After getting unveiled on August 23 in New York city, Samsung Galaxy Note8 is said to be put up for pre-order in the following day on August 24 in select markets, with shipments expected to commence on September 15.

However, in US, Samsung will release it to most of the carriers and retail chains like Best Buy, Verizon and Samsung's own stores.

