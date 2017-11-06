After debuting in South Korea and Germany, Samsung's new Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition has made its way to the US.

The special Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition has the same external design language and internal hardware as the original, but is different in one key aspect: software, which is specifically tweaked with additional security measure to offer a rich user-experience and secured interface for corporate users.

It boasts Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA) to help reduce downtime and simplify the complexity of enterprise-wide smartphone deployments.

Knox Configure lets IT administrators quickly, securely and remotely configure and deploy branded, custom mobile experiences. E-FOTA lets them comprehensively manage a fleet of devices through centralised OS and software version control and scheduled updates, the company claims.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition will receive regular monthly security updates for up to three years, and purchase assurance that the users can buy the same device model up to two years from availability.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, which make the screen cover more than 75 percent of the front-panel, offering a rich viewing experience and also improving exterior looks by several notches compared to previous-generation models.

In India, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

Having learnt from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung has implemented a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve product safety, including the eight point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures.

The Galaxy Note 8 is touted to be the safest Samsung phone to date, unless you physically damage it.

As far as photography is concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the line camera hardware.

It houses a dual-camera system — one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

On the front, it features an equally impressive wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features.

One notable aspect is the Screen-off memo, that allows the user to take up to 100 pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD.

It also supports the DeX feature that turns any connected monitor into a computer powered by the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition price and availability:

The new Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition will be available for $994 at all Samsung authorised stores in US.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: