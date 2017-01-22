South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has announced to reveal the company's internal and third party experts' findings of the investigation on Galaxy Note7's manufacturing discrepancies in Seoul on January 23.

The company has also promised that the report will be made available to both media and public as it has made arrangements to webcast the entire press briefing online via its official website at Multi Complex Hall, Samsung Electronics BD, 10:00 am KST local time (6:30 am IST) on Monday (January 23).

"Samsung Electronics, as well as independent expert organisations who conducted their own investigations into various aspects of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, will share their findings. In addition, Samsung will discuss the new measures the company has implemented in response to the incidents," the company said in the statement.

Also read: Android co-founder Andy Rubin's Essential mobile to take on Apple, Google and Samsung in 2017; all you need to know

What caused Galaxy Note7 to catch fire?

Samsung had a good start to 2017 with Galaxy S7 series garnering record sales across the world and just when it had the opportunity to pummel arch-rival Apple's uninspiring iPhone 7 series to the ground, it lost all the momentum due to the Galaxy Note7 debacle.

Galaxy Note7 had every possible feature, including innovative Iris scanner, improved stylus and more to claim the top gadget of the year, but the fire incidents undid the Samsung's hard work.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note7 vs Galaxy Note 5: What's changed?

It is widely reported that Galaxy Note7's battery was too thin and the battery-docking place too small compared to standard norms. There was hardly any space for the cell to expand during charging, which apparently caused the phone to explode during charging and also when dropped on the ground.

Here's how to watch media briefing live on smart devices

Interested readers can watch Samsung's live feed on Galaxy Note7 report at Samsung Newsroom and www.samsung.com/galaxy.