All eyes are currently on Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that are scheduled to be unveiled on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off, but the South Korean technology giant has sparked off speculations on its Galaxy Note 9 through its report of Fourth Quarter and FY 2017 results.

It was earlier reported that Samsung might introduce 7nm chipset on the Galaxy Note 9 device that will take on Apple's 2018 handsets dubbed as the iPhone 9, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Plus but the company has hinted through a statement that the groundbreaking chipset may not be seen in the device.

"In the first quarter, earnings are expected to rise on the ramp-up of 2nd generation 10nm process products for this year's flagship smartphones and growing demand for cryptocurrency mining chips," said Samsung in its report, giving a clear hint that the Galaxy Note 9 will not come with 7nm chipset.

"In 2018, Samsung will provide 8nm and 11nm processes to meet customers' needs and start a risk production of 7-nano. In addition, we will increase its mass production capabilities at the new S3 and S4 lines for various products including mobile processors and image sensors," it added.

It is almost certain that the Galaxy Note 9 won't be powered by 7nm chipset but Samsung fans will expect an 8nm processor as Apple's upcoming iPhone 9, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus are expected to come with the A12 chipset.

Nothing has been leaked on the Galaxy Note 9 but fans will expect it in the second half of this year, perhaps announce in August and release in the following month like its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was released in September last year with a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen, a 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density) and an Infinity display. It features an Exynos 8895 Octa processor (for EMEA) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for USA and China), an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo), a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).

In terms of camera, the device has a dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size.