Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 8 has secured the 'best smartphone display' rating in a DisplayMate test with 20 percent larger screen area and 22 percent brighter display than Samsung Galaxy S8. Note 8's 6.3-inch Infinity Display is touted to be one of the most innovative and high-performance smartphone displays ever tested by DisplayMate, given its highest grading of A+.

Apart from superior Peak Display Brightness of 1,200 nits and 15 percent bigger aspect ratio of 18:5:9 (as opposed to smartphones with the regular 16:9 ratio), the Galaxy Note 8 is able to produce 112 percent of DCI-P3 and 141 percent of sRGB/Rec.709 gamuts, which translates to enhanced on-screen colours in high ambient light.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a bunch of power-packed features in two processor variants – Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC for US users and Samsung's native Exynos 8890 chipset for the international model. The device is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. The Note 8's storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD expansion slot.

On the camera front, Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with a 12MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with f/1.7 apertures on either of them. Among other key features, the Note 8 will include IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, wireless charging, and biometric features such as fingerprint sensor and Iris scanner.

Galaxy Note 8 pricing and availability

Galaxy Note 8 is all set to go live on pre-orders starting September 11 with the shipping date proposed for early October in India. The handset has an estimated price tag of Rs. 74,900 for its initial India release.