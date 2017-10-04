Samsung seems to be performing really well in the premium smartphone market in India. Last month when it launched the Galaxy Note 8, it saw over 2,50,000 registrations, which speaks of the brand's popularity in the country. And now, Samsung India has another reason to celebrate, the Galaxy Note 8 has outsold Apple iPhone 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sales have exceeded Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sales combined at the moment, industry sources said on Wednesday. Dealers too acknowledge that Galaxy Note 8 is ahead in terms of sales when compared to iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

"For every 100 Galaxy Note 8 being purchased, 60-70 iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus' are being sold," a South Delhi dealer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus' lack of innovation is reflecting in their sales in India. The iPhone 8's premium price-tag does not seem to help the cause either. The iPhone 8's price starts at Rs 64,000 for the 64GB variant, while the 256GB variant retails for Rs 77,000. The bigger iPhone 8 Plus starts at Rs 73,000 for 64GB and Rs 86,000 for the 256GB variant. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, costs Rs 67,900 for the 64GB variant and offers more value than the iPhone 8.

Part of the iPhone 8's failure to catch up to Galaxy Note 8 sales can be attributed to the iPhone X. According to Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint Research, the launch of the iPhone X might change the dynamics of the game in India as Apple users are holding back for the iPhone X to go on sale.

"We are currently looking at a neck-to-neck fight. What changes iPhone X will make to the scenario is yet to be seen but at the moment, Note 8 sales are doing good in India and Apple users are waiting for iPhone X to arrive," Pathak told IANS.

The iPhone X, when it launches in India on November 3, will carry a price-tag of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB variant will, for the first time in Indian smartphone history, break the Rs 1-lakh mark with its staggering price tag of Rs 102,000.

But when it comes to the premium smartphone segment, Samsung already rules with over 60 percent market share in India.

According to the recent data provided by CyberMedia Research, Apple sold 3,00,428 units of iPhone 7 and close to 2,06,292 units of the iPhone 7 Plus in the first quarter of 2017 which ends in June. However, Samsung managed to sell 1,22,000 units of the Galaxy S8 and 1,40,000 units of Galaxy S8 Plus which were launched in April this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung India is looking to beat the industry growth rate of 25-30 percent in the ongoing festive season. Samsung expects record sales this year and to keep up with the demand and supply, it has recently invested around Rs 5,000 crore in its Noida factory to double its production capacity.