The tech world is all set to welcome Samsung's next premium flagship smartphone of the year, the Galaxy Note 8, on Wednesday. While a lot of details about the phone's features and specifications have already been leaked online, there's still some confusion about the handset's price tag.

A recent report in June said that the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be Samsung's most expensive handset yet. And now, a new rumour has hit the web in the eve of the device's launch, saying that the base variant of the upcoming handset could cost as much as 6,288 yuan (about $944 or Rs. 60,577) in Asian markets.

Here're the price details of all the three versions of the Galaxy Note 8, as reported by SamMobile, citing ITHome:

6GB/64GB -- 6,288 yuan ($944 or Rs. 60,577)

6GB/128GB -- 7,088 yuan ($1,065 or Rs. 68,280)

6GB/256GB -- 7,988 yuan ($1,200 or Rs. 76,950)

The highly-speculated 256GB variant of the Galaxy Note 8, dubbed the "Emperor Edition," is expected to be launched only in select markets. The variant is said to be part of Samsung's plan to counter Apple's iPhone 8, which is almost confirmed to offer 256GB of storage as the existing iPhone 7 comes with 256GB native storage.

The latest rumour about the Galaxy Note 8's price didn't say anything about other key markets, including the US, UK and Europe. However, leakster Evan Blass said in June that the phone could carry a price tag of 999 euros for the Eurozone.

In the US, the Galaxy Note 8 could cost slightly more than $900, since the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 (799 euros) and Galaxy S8+ (899 euros) initially sold in the U.S. for about $725 and $825, respectively.

The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio found in the Galaxy S8 series. The handset is expected to be powered by Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In addition, the Galaxy Note 8 may feature a 12MP rear dual camera setup, an 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at a special "unpacked" event in New York on August 23. Rumours are rife that the new device will be released on September 15 while customers in the US can pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 from August 24.