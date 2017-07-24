Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The best smartphone ever made? Close
Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The best smartphone ever made?

So much has been written about Samsung's upcoming flagship from its popular Note-series, the Galaxy Note 8, as its release date draws near. The curiosity around the device is precipitated by the ill-fated Note 7 (the phone had to be recalled because of a faulty battery). Several details of the device have been leaked by now, and the latest we heard is about the dual camera.

It was earlier reported that the Galaxy Note 8 would boast of a dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto lens, and an autofocus front-snapper. Now, KGI Securities analyst Guo Ming, who has a good record of getting predictions right, has claimed that the upcoming flagship will have a dual module built by Samsung and it will feature a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens, according to MyDrivers (in Chinese). 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch imminent as more details emerge

The two reports are similar except that the lenses for the dual cameras are interchanged.

Galaxy Note 8 bezel-less Infinity Display
Galaxy Note 8 tipped to launch in three vibrant coloursWeibo

What we know so far

The South Korean technology giant is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York City at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, it is expected to be made available for purchase only in September.

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch infinity display, an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and come packed with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD card slot.

Galaxy Note 8 renders
Leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 8.BGR

Tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in three colours -- black, orchid grey, and new deep blue colours.

It is also reported that the handset could come with a price tag of $900 (around 6,100 Yuan).

Related