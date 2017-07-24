So much has been written about Samsung's upcoming flagship from its popular Note-series, the Galaxy Note 8, as its release date draws near. The curiosity around the device is precipitated by the ill-fated Note 7 (the phone had to be recalled because of a faulty battery). Several details of the device have been leaked by now, and the latest we heard is about the dual camera.

It was earlier reported that the Galaxy Note 8 would boast of a dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto lens, and an autofocus front-snapper. Now, KGI Securities analyst Guo Ming, who has a good record of getting predictions right, has claimed that the upcoming flagship will have a dual module built by Samsung and it will feature a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens, according to MyDrivers (in Chinese).

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch imminent as more details emerge

The two reports are similar except that the lenses for the dual cameras are interchanged.

What we know so far

The South Korean technology giant is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York City at the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, it is expected to be made available for purchase only in September.

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch infinity display, an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and come packed with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD card slot.

Tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in three colours -- black, orchid grey, and new deep blue colours.

It is also reported that the handset could come with a price tag of $900 (around 6,100 Yuan).