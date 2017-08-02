Samsung's much anticipated Galaxy Note8 has leaked in high resolution promotional images, leaving nothing to imagination on how the device and its companion S Pen stylus would look.

Twitter sensation Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) known for his accurate prediction and leaking of un-released phones has posted never-seen-before image of the Galaxy Note8 revealing the device will indeed have Infinity Display seen in the Galaxy S8, but also come with bigger screen and a dedicated slot for Stylus.

In the picture, the Galaxy Note8 is shown in two vivid colours—black and gold- with matching S Pen stylus.

The phone has simplistic design with no physical button on the front display panel. Its screen has very little space at the top and the bottom for the cameras and sensors. Whereas on the right and the left side, the display cascades over the edge to meet the chassis at the middle. It has long physical volume rockers (up and down both conjoined).

Just below the volume controls, a dedicated key, presumably to launch Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Bixby assistant is found. On the other side, there is the power button, identical to the flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 (& S8+).

On the back, Galaxy Note 8, looks pretty much the same as the Galaxy S8 series. The company has incorporated the fingerprint sensor near the camera, but the Galaxy Note8 will have dual-camera (horizontally aligned) and thankfully separated by LED and laser autofocus sensor, taking up some space between fingerprint scanner and the camera. This might avoid unintentional touching of the camera lens while trying to use the fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: What we know so far

As per the information gathered so far, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, the Galaxy Note8 will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in the Galaxy S8, but the former will have dual-camera (horizontally aligned) separated by LED and laser autofocus sensor.

Inside, it is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options, Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS , a 3,330mAh battery and depending on the region of sale, it will have a different set of CPUs. The Galaxy Note8 series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 going to the rest of the global markets, including Europe and India, will be powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected come with Samsung's own ISOCELL series 12 MP dual-cameras- (Wide-angle lens + Telephoto lens) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 3X Optical Zoom and on the front will be a wide-angle 8MP snapper.

Samsung is hosting Unpacked 2017 episode 2 product launch event on August 23 at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. Rumours are rife that Galaxy Note8 will hit stores in September for around $1,000.

