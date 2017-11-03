Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be just a few weeks old but it has got a price cut in the United States. T-Mobile has slashed the price of Samsung's latest flagship by $110. Interestingly, the move coincides the release of Apple's next-generation device iPhone X.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price starts at $950 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is lesser than iPhone X that comes with a price tag of $999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $1149 for the 3GB RAM + 256GB storage. Now, the device is available for just $820 on T-Mobile.

The device can also be purchased with $100 down payment and $30 per month EMI over 24 months.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8 in August this year before releasing it in the market the following month. The device sports a bezel-less Infinity display and a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has an Exynos 8895 Octa processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for USA and China), an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (Android 8.0 Oreo update coming soon), a 6 GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. The device also has an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size.