It's not uncommon to see mobile phones getting huge price cuts ahead of a new handset (especially from the same series) launch, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are no exception. The handsets have received tempting discounts just weeks before the unveiling of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The South Korean technology giant is scheduled to announce its much-hyped Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Februsry 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off in Barcelona, Spain.

If you are one of those waiting for a price cut to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, this deal should come handy. Best Buy is currently offering $100 discount on top of its running $200 deal for Verizon's Galaxy Note 8, thus taking the total discount to $300. This means you will have to pay only $636 for the phone instead of $936. Verizon's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are also available with a $200 offer.

Best Buy also offers $200 discount on AT&T's Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. For Sprint version, consumers will not get direct cash offer but $350 Best Buy gift card.

Samsung has also offered an instant $200 discount for purchase of its Galaxy Note 8 for a limited time on its official website. It is not known when the company will stop the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 key specifications:

Released in September 2017, the device has a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density) and an Infinity display, and an Exynos 8895 Octa processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for USA and China), and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo). It also comes packed with a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and houses a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging technology (QC 2.0).

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP rear cameras -- one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a f/2.4 aperture, 52mm lens, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash -- and an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size.

Samsung Galaxy S8 key specifications:

It features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,960 pixels (570 ppi pixel density), an Exynos 8895 processor / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for US model), an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo), a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications:

The handset sports a 6.2-inch WQHD Super AMOLED-based Infinity display with 1,440x2,960 pixels (529 ppi pixel density), comes packed with a 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, and houses a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It shares other specifications like processor, operating system and camera with the Galaxy S8.