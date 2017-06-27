Samsung Galaxy Note 8 returns to spotlight as a freshly leaked Galaxy Note 8 promotional poster suggests its display may not feature the highly-rumoured fingerprint sensor. Instead, the feature could be moved to the rear panel just below the dual camera setup on the Note 8.

The leaked poster has reportedly surfaced online via Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo and the features in the image actually are in line with previous rumours. The highly speculated dual camera setup is seen on the handset alongside the relocated fingerprint scanner at the back.

Samsung has allegedly relocated the position of the fingerprint scanner at the back of the Note 8, owing to potential brightness issues being reported on its handsets with fingerprint sensor embedded into the display.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ customers have reportedly complained about the odd positioning of the fingerprint scanner (just to the left of the rear camera setup) and this could have prompted Samsung to move it to a more ergonomic location on the Galaxy Note 8.

It is reported that the odd position of the scanner had created usability problems for single-handed users while some users ended up smudging camera lens.

The poster image also confirms the presence of edge-to-edge aka bezel-less Infinity Display on the Galaxy Note 8. There is also a hint of the Bixby button just below the volume rocker on the phone's right panel while the unlock/power button is placed on the left.

Among other rumoured features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and ship with the S Pen Stylus. The upcoming Note-series flagship phablet is also expected to include wireless charging support alongside dust-resistant and waterproof capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 8 is widely rumoured for August launch with its release price projected around Rs. 72,000 (€999). The handset is expected to hit the retail stores sometime in September.