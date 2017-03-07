The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle was an unprecedented failure in the history of the South Korean conglomerate's product line.

Following the crisis, which forced Samsung to recall the Note 7 and later cease production, the company was under tremendous pressure to rectify all the mistakes and prepare for a comeback with the next version – the Galaxy Note 8.

If a new report from SamMobile is to be believed, Samsung is on track to come up with a much-improved and secure predecessor to the Galaxy Note 7.

Sources also told the publication that the Galaxy Note 8 is codenamed 'Great', and the device will carry the model number SM-N950F.

SamMobile also said that the leaked model number is likely to be of the international unlocked variant, while the number could change based on the market. A previous rumour suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 was codenamed 'Baikal', in the name of a lake situated in southern Siberia, and the deepest lake in the world.

The same report also said that Samsung was working on a refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 for the South Korean market. The device, which is expected to feature model number SM-N935, is codenamed Grace R.

After finding out what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung said that it had developed strict quality assurance protocols across its entire development process to "renew its commitment to safety".

As part of those protocols, Samsung also formed a battery advisory group of outside advisers including academic and research experts.

The company also implemented a multi-layer safety measures procedure and a new 8-point battery safety system to address safety from the component level to the assembly and shipment of devices.

It would be interesting to see how these measures reflect the improvements in the Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be launched sometime in the second-half of this year.