Samsung seems to have learned its lesson after the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 battery-explosion fiasco as the company is making amends to ensure its upcoming flagship phone should not suffer the same fate. The company has now hired a safety consultant to perform stringent quality checks after the 8-point battery testing is done on Galaxy Note 8.

The company had to recall the former flagship handset twice, before discontinuing the product altogether due to faulty batteries. Consequently, Samsung is not taking any chances with its upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 8, which is touted to be the game-changing product from the South Korean giant.

Galaxy Note 8 could change Samsung's dwindling fortunes after the twin blow – poor Galaxy S8 sales coupled with the Galaxy Note 7 battery-explosion fiasco. The sustenance of the Galaxy Note line-up will completely depend upon the successful launch of Galaxy Note 8 and its initial sales turnover.

Galaxy Note 8 will have to contend with its biggest rival iPhone 8 which is expected for a September-October launch this year. So, Samsung is leaving no stone unturned as it has recently signed up a deal with Underwriters Laboratories to perform rigorous tests on the handset's battery.

"We have been closely working with Samsung to make meaningful advancements in the science of smartphone quality and safety evaluation," said Underwriter Laboratories president Sajeev Jesudas.

"As a result, the Note 8 has successfully completed a rigorous series of device and battery safety compatibility test protocols," he added.

Samsung has now sacked China's ATL, which was its former battery supplier for Galaxy Note 7's batteries. Following the fire explosion incidents linked to the Note 7 battery, Samsung has reportedly roped in Japan's Murata as its external battery supplier while sourcing the bulk of the battery cells from the company's own battery manufacturing unit called 'Samsung SDI'.