With just over two weeks to go before Samsung unveils its upcoming flagship handset, dubbed the Galaxy Note 8, a set of new images of the phone has leaked online on Monday, giving us yet another opportunity to know how the device will finally look like.

The purported Galaxy Note 8 images have been leaked online by Slashleaks, a website which also had previously leaked several renders of Samsung's next-generation phablet. The newly leaked images show both the front and back of what is claimed to be the Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to go on sale from mid-September.

The Galaxy Note 8 has been widely speculated to feature dual rear cameras. One of the images leaked by Slashleaks has also confirmed the same while also showing that dual lenses are placed horizontally to the left of the flash and heart rate sensor, which are accompanied by the fingerprint sensor on their right-hand side.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy Note 8 will feature dual rear cameras with each having 12MP sensors and optical image stabilization support. A more recent report, however, said that the device's dual-camera setup would include a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens.

The image showing the Galaxy Note 8's front display doesn't give us anything new, but suggests that the device will have the Always On display functionality as seen on the Galaxy S8. Also visible is the always-present on-screen home button, corroborating previous rumours that the device's screen would be pressure-sensitive.

One of the images also apparently confirms that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a dedicated Bixby button, placed right below the volume rocker on the device's left-hand side. In addition, the S Pen has also been pictured in all its glory, with the image suggesting that the stylus could exactly be the same as that of the Galaxy Note 7.

With a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to sport the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio that is found in the Galaxy S8 series. The device is expected to feature Exynos 8995 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone may also have a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than the Galaxy Note 7.

When it comes to the Galaxy Note 8 images from Slashleaks, @OnLeaks believes "this is it."

Do you think we are looking at the real deal? Let us know in the comments below.