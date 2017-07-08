Samsung on Friday launched a new Galaxy On series smartphone in India, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The handset called the "Galaxy ON Max," however, looks like a renamed version of the Galaxy J7 Max, which the company launched on June 14 at an event in New Delhi.

Priced at Rs. 16,900, the Galaxy ON Max is equipped with what Samsung claims "a best-in-class camera tailor-made for low-light photography." The company is talking about the rear camera, which comes with a 13MP sensor and an f/1.7 aperture.

The front camera also features a 13MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, which is expected to help users take selfies in the dark. The Galaxy ON Max also comes with Social Camera mode, allowing users to instantly share images on various social media platforms, with real-time filters and stickers enhancing the overall experience.

"Galaxy On Max is the perfect device for this, enabling users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions. It also offers the option of sharing pictures on-the-go with a single click. Galaxy On Max will redefine the way people click and share pictures," Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Galaxy ON Max has the same set of specifications that Samsung had introduced for the Galaxy J7 Max:

Display 14.47cm (5.7") Full HD Camera 13MP (f/1.7) + 13MP (f/1.9) with Rear & Front LED flash Memory 4GB RAM / 32GB ROM; microSD slot expandable upto 256GB Dimensions 156.7mm (Height) X 78.8mm (Width) X 8.1mm (Thickness) Battery 3,300mAH Processor 2.39GHz, 1.69GHz Octa-Core Mediatek Connectivity 4G Cat4 OS Android Nougat Colour Variants Black & Gold

Samsung Pay Mini also doesn't require smartphones to have NFC technology. It supports payments via UPI and mobile wallets like Paytm, making it relatively easier to use than Samsung Pay.Like the Galaxy J7 Max, the Galaxy ON Max also comes with Samsung's latest payment solution, Pay Mini. The service is designed to work with all Android smartphones with HD display and software running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above.

"Samsung Pay Mini is a cool new way to pay – most secure and fast. One can pay for almost anything instantly using UPI and mobile wallets. A simple touch and it's good to go," the company said.

The Galaxy ON Max will reportedly go on sale on Monday, July 10.