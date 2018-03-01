After launching Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Samsung is now expected to unveil a series of budget and mid-range Galaxy J series smartphones in coming months. And it looks like Galaxy J8 might break the covers first.

A Samsung phone bearing model-number SM-J800FN, understood to be Galaxy J8 (2018) series, has also made its way to Geekbench performance testing website. As per the listing, Galaxy J8 (2018) has scored 728 and 3,683 points on single-core and multi-core testing. That's pretty standard for a budget phone.

It is shown to run Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo software with 3GB RAM and 1.59GHz octa-core CPU (Samsung Exynos 7870). What's interesting is that the company is utilizing an old chipset, which was incorporated in several 2016 and 2017-based devices such as Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1(2016), Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Samsung Galaxy On Nx, Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy J7 nxt (2017).

However, we don't want to jump the gun and criticize Samsung for using old-chipset in the new Galaxy J8 (2018), as this device is still in testing phase and the company has the prerogative to change its mind and use different processor before giving the final nod to the mass production.

It's a common practice for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to test the device with varying system configurations, be it the RAM capacity, processor speed, and other hardware. Once satisfied with the benchmark scores, the company will pick the device with the most optimum score and commence commercial production.

Samsung's Galaxy J series is also facing a stiff competition from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi Redmi series, Huawei Honor, Nokia and Motorola Moto E (& G ) series, which are clawing their way back in emerging markets like in India.

It will be unwise for Samsung to use old chipsets and sell them in new models. Consumers are aware of these facts thanks to the internet, as they can compare phones with best specs and pick the most feature-rich and also economical.

Rest assured, Samsung Galaxy J8(2018) in all likelihood will come with newer and powerful CPU backed by sumptuous RAM, storage, battery and also a decent set of cameras.

