While Samsung has been busy with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch in India, two of its popular mid-range J-series smartphones -- the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max -- have received considerable price cuts in the country.

Following the price cuts, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is now available for Rs 18,990 and the Galaxy J7 Max is on sale at Rs 14,990.

The new prices are applicable on devices purchased on both online and offline channels. For those interested in buying the phones via online platforms, the Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max have been listed with the new prices on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, as well as Samsung's e-store Samsung Shop. The price cut was confirmed by offline retailer Mahesh Telecom who revealed the new prices in a recent tweet.

In addition to the price cut, customers can also avail Paytm cashback worth Rs 2,000 if they purchase the phone through Samsung's e-store or from select offline retailers.

The Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max were launched at Rs 20,900 and Rs 17,900 respectively, in June last year. Both smartphones are among the company's most popular mid-range devices and feature a metal unibody-design and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the Home Button.

The Galaxy J7 Pro (Quick Review), which is the top-end model in Samsung's J-series portfolio, comes with Samsung Pay integration. The feature allows you to make payments using the phone's built-in NFC feature. The Galaxy J7 Max, as the name suggests packs a large 5.7-inch display and comes loaded with Samsung Pay Mini, a toned-down payments feature that does not rely on NFC support.

The Galaxy J7 Pro and the Galaxy J7 Max are available in gold and black color options.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Specifications

The Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy J7 Pro features a 13MP sensor on the back and another 13MP sensor at the front. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the 4G VoLTE handset packs a generous 3600mAh battery and comes with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AGPS, micro USB.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Specifications

The Galaxy J7 Max boasts a larger 5.7-inch Full HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, and comes with a MediaTek helio P20 SoC processor under the hood. The handset packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Just like the Galaxy J7 Pro, the dual-SIM Galaxy J7 Max also packs a 13MP camera at the rear and a 13MP camera at the front, with dual Flash. The Phone also comes with a smart glow ring (similar to the Galaxy J2 Pro) around the rear camera sensor that glows whenever there is a notification. The handset is powered by a 3300mAh battery and runs Android Nougat out of the box.