Samsung is apparently prepping the launch of another dual-rear camera phone known as 'Galaxy J7 Plus' in the mid-range segment. The handset has just leaked online in live promotional images, confirming the presence of dual cameras on its back.

Galaxy J7 Plus was earlier tipped to be the Chinese variant of Galaxy J7 2017. However, it turns out that the mid-range Galaxy handset will be seeing its debut launch in Thailand as the leak has apparently originated from that particular country.

Galaxy J7 Plus specs

The leak confirms that J7 Plus will sport a metal unibody design with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD display, a dedicated Bixby button, front-facing fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots and a powerful 3,000mAh battery.

Under its hood, the J7 Plus will be powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD slot.

In line with earlier rumours, Galaxy J7 Plus will ship with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture as part of rear dual camera setup. Live Focus portrait mode is a key feature integrated into its dual camera setup, which has been borrowed from the forthcoming flagship Galaxy Note 8.

Selfie lovers can enjoy the presence of a 16MP front-facing selfie camera on the handset.

Galaxy J7 Plus availability

Speculation is rife that the mid-range Galaxy handset will ship in three colour variants namely Gold, Black, and Pink, at the time of its debut launch in Thailand. However, there is still no word on the smartphone's availability for the rest of the world including the highly-anticipated India launch.