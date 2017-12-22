Samsung originally launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory, and charged Rs 11,490 for it.

But increasing competition from Xiaomi and other Chinese manufactures offering smartphones with more RAM and storage at the same price point (or even cheaper) has prompted the South Korean tech-giant to launch a variant with more RAM and larger storage.

A 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Galaxy J7 Nxt has quietly been listed by Samsung on its online store in India for Rs 12,990. The variant is currently out of stock on shop.samsung.com, but is available for purchase at offline stores across the country, according to a leading offline retailer.

The product description on Samsung's official site shows that apart from the extra RAM and internal storage, there's absolutely nothing different in the new variant.

Meanwhile, the 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage has been listed for a discounted price of Rs 10,490.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Specifications

To recall the specifications, the Galaxy J7 Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz that now comes with up to 3GB of RAM. It now offers up to 32GB f storage as well, that is expandable by another 32GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy J7 Nxt features a 13MP autofocus sensor in the rear with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The front houses a 5MP snapper for selfies and video-calling. The dual-SIM device offers Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, and Glonass.

The Galaxy J7 Nxt is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and boots with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box .

Established offline retailer Mahesh Telecom recently disclosed in a tweet that Samsung was going to launch a variant of the Galaxy J7 Nxt with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The tweet also revealed the price and the fact that the smartphone would support Samsung Pay Mini and AR stickers.