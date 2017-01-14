Samsung appears to be working on releasing 2017 version of its Galaxy J series as Galaxy J7 (2017) has been spotted online often over the last few weeks. It has now been spotted on Geekbench site, giving a hint that its launch is imminent.

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been seen with model number SM-J727P on Geekbench site and comes with features like 2GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.21 GHz and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The South Korean technology company is yet to announce the release date of the device, but it won't come as a surprise if it happens soon, as it has already received Wi-Fi certification and being listed on Indian imports and exports tracking site Zauba.

It is also reported that Galaxy J7 (2017) will sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 1,080p resolution, mounts a 13MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,000mAh battery.

It may be mentioned that Galaxy J7 (2016) features a 5.5-inch display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), an Exynos 1.6Ghz octa-core processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3GB RAM. It also has a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 28mm, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture and a 3,300mAh battery.

(Source: Geekbench)