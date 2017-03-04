Samsung appears to be getting ready to release its upcoming mid-range smartphone Galaxy J7 (2017). Its launch is imminent as it has received WiFi certification which is a must procedure before an official release of a smartphone.

The WiFi certification comes after Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was cleared by Bluetooth SIG and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Verizon is expected to launch it as Samsung Galaxy J7 V in the United States on April 10, and as Galaxy J7 Sky Pro by Tracfone. It is also expected to come to AT&T and US Cellular.

Samsung SM-J727, coming to Verizon as the Galaxy J7 V and Tracfone as the J7 Sky Pro, among others.

According to GFXBench benchmarking site, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will sport a 5.5-inch touchscreen with 1,280x720 pixel resolution, powered by an Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.5 GHz, house an ARM Mali-T830 GPU and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

However, the handset bearing model number SM-J727P has been spotted on Geekbench site with a 2GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.21 GHz and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The device is also expected to have features like a 16GB internal memory, 2GB RAM, 8MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.

