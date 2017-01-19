Though Samsung remains tight-lipped on its product pipeline, it appears the phone company is all set to release a few mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy J7 (2017) this year. The launch of the device is imminent as it has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with model number SM-J727 has received FCC certification but no other details have been surfaced. The phone has also received Wi-Fi certification and was spotted on Indian imports and exports tracking site Zauba and Geekbench website.

The South Korean technology giant hasn't announced the release date of the Galaxy J7 (2017), but reports have claimed that it could hit the market in the next few weeks. The phone is likely to pack 2GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor at 2.21 GHz and Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Reports suggest that it will feature a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,080p resolution, a 13MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, its predecessor, the Galaxy J7 (2016), sports a 5.5-inch display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 1.6Ghz octa-core processor, and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system. It also have 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 3GB RAM, a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 28mm, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,300mAh battery.

