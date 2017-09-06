After releasing the Android Nougat to flagship Galaxy S and mid-range Galaxy A series, Samsung has now shifted focus on delivering the Google's major software update to its budget J series.

Samsung is rolling out Android Nougat to the popular Galaxy J7 (2016). Device owners are advised to make space for the new firmware, as it is a little over 1GB (1030.76MB) in size, reported community blog SamMobile.

Currently, the new software is being rolled out through OTA (Over-The-Air) in Indian regions only. It is expected to be expanded to other regions soon.

Here's how to update OTA (Over-The-Air) firmware on your phone update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the country. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android Nougat update?

It will bring the much needed night mode (to lessen the strain on eyes while reading messages in the night), bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

In addition to the Google goodies, Samsung has incorporated its own custom features in the Nougat update, including the Always On Display that lets device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper-case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

