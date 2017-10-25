T-Mobile has started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016). It comes close on the heels of the Galaxy J5 (2016) getting it in select European countries. The device has already received Android Nougat operating system but not this latest version.

The US carrier has announced the firmware update for the Galaxy J7 (SM-J700T) on its official website. It has now received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, taking the software version to J700TUVU3BQI5. The update also comes with a security patch but it's not sure if it's for September or October.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Galaxy J7 (2016) may come as a surprise for many as Samsung's flagships Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ still run Android 7.0 Nougat version.

How to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7. 1.1 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – "Settings" >> "About phone" >> "System updates" >> "Check For Update".

It may be mentioned that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 9 may get the new firmware soon as they have already been spotted with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on Geekbench, GFXBench and Wi-Fi Alliance. However, there is mention of the Galaxy C5, Galaxy C7, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C5 Pro though they are expected to receive it.