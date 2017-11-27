Samsung's upcoming sequel to the Galaxy J5 Prime – Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) - has been spotted on FCC certification website. Samsung had launched the Galaxy J5 Prime in September last year, and the speculations of a sequel have been making the rounds ever since a new mid-range Samsung device was spotted on GFXBench benchmarking site.

According to a new report, the upcoming device has received all the necessary certificates from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which could mean that its official launch is not very far. The device could be launched as Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) or Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017), considering Samsung has not launched any successor to the Galaxy J5 Prime since it was launched in 2016.

The FCC document via AndroidCrunch, does not reveal much apart from the model of the device which is SM-G571. The listing does confirm, however, that the Galaxy J5 Prime will come with a non-removable battery, but gives no information regarding the capacity. The FCC listing also reveals that it will have connectivity features like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi and GPS.

That being said, the new device could just be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, as have been other Samsung J series devices in the past. Samsung could keep many of the original specs and hardware such as the same Exynos 7570 chipset and 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Meanwhile, as per the earlier GFXBench listing, Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) features a 4.8-inch display with 1280x720 pixels resolution and five finger gesture support. Besides that, the listing also shows that it will pack Samsung's in-house Exynos 7570 1.4GHz quad-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The graphics will be rendered by a Mali T720 GPU and the device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy J5 Prime (2018) has a 13MP autofocus camera with a LED flash. We might see an upgrade in the selfie camera from the 5MP unit of the original J5 Prime to an 8MP sensor on the upcoming device. The GFX listing shows that the device has all the necessary connectivity features such as Bluetooth, GPS and WiFi, and an accelerometer and a gyroscope as well.