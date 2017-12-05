Although we are only a few weeks away from the end of 2017, Samsung is apparently not done launching new handsets for the year. After being spotted on the FCC certification website last week, the company's upcoming Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) made it to news headlines once again on Monday thanks to an alleged list of its leaked specs.

The appearance on FCC was indeed a strong indication of the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017). Now, the leaked specs sheet of the handset has added more clarity to the new budget-friendly Android smartphone, which will be an updated version of the existing Galaxy J5 Prime.

According to the leaked specs sheet, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017), with the model number Samsung G571F, will be powered by Exynos 7570 chipset with a 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and 3 GB of RAM. The phone will also feature a Mali-T720 GPU (graphics processing unit), and will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) could also sport 16GB of internal storage capacity, which can be expanded to up to 128 GB using MicroSD card. When it comes to the display, the device will ship with a 5-inch IPS HD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

The Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) is also expected to offer decent photography experience to users, thanks to its 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera. There will also be a fingerprint sensor embedded under the home button on the front while a non-removable 2,500 mAh battery will supply the power to run the show.

In addition, the handset will come with a dimension of 142.7mm (L) x 69.6mm (W) x 8.1mm (H).

The Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) is just a speculated name of the device. It won't be a surprise if Samsung launches the phone with a different name.