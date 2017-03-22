All eyes are on Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8, but the company appears to be secretly planning to release yet another mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy J5 (2017), the successor of the Galaxy J5 that was released last year. Several details of the handset, including release date and key features, have been leaked over the last few weeks.

The South Korean technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date of the Galaxy J5 (2017) but it could happen next month as its predecessor was released at around the same time last year. In fact, it could be released along with the Galaxy J7 (2017) that is expected to be released in the United States on April 10.

The Galaxy J7 (2017) was earlier spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance with model number SM-J530FM/DS, giving a hint that its launch wouldn't be far away.

Now, the Galaxy J5 (2017) has been spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-J530FM. According to the benchmarking site, the device is powered by an Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, comes packed with a 2GB RAM, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

It may be mentioned that the Galaxy J5 (2017) features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

It also has a 16GB internal memory with expandable memory via microSD card, a 2GB RAM, a 13MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 28mm, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper, f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, and a 3,100mAh battery.