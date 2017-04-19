Samsung appears to be busy preparing for the release of its flagship, the Galaxy S8, at the moment after the recent announcement but there are two handsets from J-series – the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) – that are in the offing.

It was reported earlier that the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) would see the light of day on April 10 but it didn't happen. Now, it is almost certain that Samsung will not release them in the next few weeks as there are chances of them disappearing into the oblivion with the Galaxy S8 set to be launched on April 21. It appears like the launch of the handsets will be pushed to May.

Both the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) have been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, giving a hint that they could be released soon. The Galaxy J5 (2017) has even received the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification and its sibling has been spotted on Sprint as Galaxy J7 Perx.

The Galaxy J5 (2017) bearing model number SM-J530 has been spotted on GFXbench benchmarking site with a 4.8-inch display (1,280x720 screen resolution), a 12MP (4,128x3,096) selfie camera, an octa core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.5GHz, a 16GB internal memory, a 2GB RAM, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The same device was earlier spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, a 2GB RAM, and an Android 7.0 Nougat, which is in sync with the details seen in GFXbench.

On the other hand, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Capacitive HD touchscreen with 1,280x720p resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocking at 2.2 GHz, and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It is also expected to feature a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, dual 8MP cameras, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,300mAh battery.

The device has also been spotted on GFXBench site with a 5.5-inch touchscreen (1,280x720 pixel resolution), an Exynos 7870 processor clocking at 1.5 GHz, an ARM Mali-T830 GPU, and an Android 7.0 Nougat-operating system.