Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy J7 (2017) in its home country South Korea. The mid-range smartphone was announced along with its siblings – Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) -- from Galaxy J-series earlier last month.

The company has now announced that Galaxy J7 (2017) would be launched in South Korea on Tuesday, January 4, according to Theandroidsoul. It went on to say that the handset would be priced at 344,300 Won (around $310/Rs. 20,260). It came with a price tag of €279 at the time of unveiling.

Also read: New features of Galaxy Note 8 surface; will it be most powerful Samsung device?

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 7870 chipset clocking at 1.6 GHz and runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. It also features a 2GB/32GB for LATAM and SEA regions, a 2GB/16GB for the rest of the world with microSD card slot, a 13MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, LED flash, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama and HDR, a 13MP front snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, GPS, NFC, and microUSB 2.0.

When will Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy J3 (2017) be released?

There is no word on the exact release date of the se handsets but it was reported earlier that Galaxy J7 (2017) would be launched in July and Galaxy J3 (2017) in August.

Galaxy J7 (2017), which has a 5.5-inch display, comes with a price tag of €339 (approx. $382/Rs 24,616) and the 5-inch Galaxy J3 (2017) is priced at €219 (approx.$247/Rs 15,902).