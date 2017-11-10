Samsung launched three mid-range smartphones in its 2017 refresh of the hugely popular Galaxy J series – the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017) and now it seems like it has already started working on the successor of the Galaxy J3 (2017).

A new Samsung smartphone has been spotted on GFXBench benchmarking website revealing the main specifications of the device. The device is listed with the model number SM-J337 which is said to be the Samsung Galaxy J3 2018. The Galaxy J3 (2017) came with model number SM-J330F, so it is safe to assume that the device could possibly be the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) or perhaps its variant.

The listing on GFXBench reveals that the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) comes with a 5-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) display with 5 finger gesture support. It further says that the device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and will be powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz along with Mali-G71 GPU.

The Samsung SM-J337 packs 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory, out of which 7GB is taken by the system and 9GB is available for the users. There is no information about its battery or expandable memory in the listing.

In the camera department, the Samsung phone sports an 8MP rear camera and an LED flash. There is a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Apart from that, the GFX listing also reveals that the phone will come with all the necessary sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor and other features like Bluetooth, GPS, and WiFi.

There is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the device as of now. However, given the fact that it has been spotted on GFX, it will not be long before we see some new leaks revealing the price.

To recall, the Galaxy J7 (2017) that was launched earlier this year features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by an Exynos 7570 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM. The phone's native storage is 16GB and it houses a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The specifications of the Samsung SM-J337 are very similar to the Galaxy J3 (2013). However, the SM-J337 seems to feature a downgraded rear camera.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Samsung had launched a variant called Galaxy J3 (2017) Emerge for the US market that came with the model number SM-J327. But since, the SM-J327 was launched in the US it was powered by Snapdragon 425/430 chipset. The Galaxy J3 (2017) was introduced later in India with better specs.

Similarly, the Samsung SM-J337 that has been spotted on GFXBench could be a lower-end variant of the upcoming Galaxy J3 (2018) that is expected to be launched next year.