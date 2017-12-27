Before Samsung could officially unveil the Galaxy J2 (2018), an e-commerce firm has jumped the gun by listing the device revealing the price and key features.

As per Russian e-retailer BeCompact, Galaxy J2 (2018) will come with 5.0-inch super AMOLED screen having 590x940p resolution.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8917) Snapdragon 425 quad-core, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB, which can expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, dual-SIM slots, 8MP primary camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP snapper on the front and a 2,600mAh battery.

As far as the price is concerned, Galaxy J2 (2018) costs RR 7,990 Russian Rubles (approx. $139/€117/Rs 8,888).

If the price and the specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2018) do turn out to be true, it is sure to find traction among consumers, particularly in emerging markets including India. It will be up against rival brands such as Xiaomi, Lenovo (and Motorola), Honor, which are closing the gap between Samsung's lead position.

In a related development, Samsung is slated to release the newly-unveiled Galaxy A8 (2018) series in January first week, initially in Vietnam and later in other regions in the same month.

The notable aspect of the new Galaxy A8 series is that it shares three key features of the flagship Galaxy S8 and the Note8 -- the Infinity Display, which offers immersive viewing experience, fast-charging capability and the Bluetooth v5.0 standard that allows users control of two different speakers simultaneously and cover wide data transfer area for up to 800 meters at speeds close to 2Mbps.

