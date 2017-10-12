Samsung latest budget J-Series smartphone, called Galaxy J2 (2017), has been listed by the company on its India website without much fanfare. The official price and availability of the new entry-level smartphone is still unknown, but Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom posted on Twitter that the handset will cost Rs 7,390 in the Indian market.

The Galaxy J2 (2017) listing on the Samsung website does include a "Where to buy" option, but it is currently disabled. The handset, which is the successor to last year's Galaxy J2 (2016), comes with two key features -- Smart Manager and Ultra Data Saving Mode. The former helps the user create more space in the device by freeing up cache and automatically deleting duplicate images and APK files while the latter helps save up to 50 percent data, Samsung claims.

Reportedly priced at Rs 7,390, the 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy J2 comes with a set of very basic specifications. Considering the cost, users can find much better alternatives at the same price range, and one of the most likely competitor will be Xiaomi's Redmi 4, which is now available for as low as Rs 6,999.

Why is Xiaomi Redmi 4 a better deal?

Samsung's Galaxy J2 (2017) comes with a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display (540x960p) while the Redmi 4 will offer you a bigger 5-inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display with a better resolution of 1280x720 pixels.

When it comes to processing power, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core SoC paired with only 1GB of RAM. The Redmi 4, on the other hand, is comparatively a much powerful handset, featuring a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor (1.4GHz) processor and 2GB of RAM.

There are 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage versions of Xiaomi Redmi 4 as well. The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017), on the other hand, comes with 8GB inbuilt storage out of which only 4.3GB is user accessible. It, however, supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy J2 (2017) sports a 5MP rear shooter and 2MP front shooter for taking selfies. The Redmi 4 is no match for the new J2 in this category as the former features a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). It also comes with a 5MP selfie snapper.

As for the operating system, Samsung says that the Galaxy J2 (2017) runs on Android, without specifying which particular version of the OS. The Redmi 4, meanwhile, runs on Android Nougat 7.0 based MIUI 8 custom OS.

Another key area, in which the Xiaomi Redmi 4 gives the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) a run for its money, is the battery capacity. The Samsung phone comes with a 2,000mAh battery while the Xiaomi device packs a massive 4,100mAh battery.

In addition, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 also features a fingerprint sensor, something that the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) misses out on.

The Galaxy J2 (2017) can be an option only if you are a loyal Samsung fan. Otherwise, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is clear winner if pitched against the Galaxy J2 (2017). Let us know what you think in the comments below.