The high-end Samsung Galaxy S9 Pro, which the brand's loyalists expect to offer affordability to buyers, is now said to be expanding out of China and setting foot in other economies including India and the Middle East.

According to a new report, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S9 Pro in India along with countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and others. The release date of Samsung's Galaxy C9 Pro in these countries is also stated to be early 2017 which means it should now only be a matter of time before the latest device is released.

Therefore, Samsung loyalists are advised to keep their eyes and ears open for new developments specifically concerning the Galaxy C9 Pro's launch and release in India.

For the uninitiated, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro offers the following key technical aspects:

6-inch Super AMOLED display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 367 ppi

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC

Adreno 510 GPU

16 MP rear camera

16 MP front snapper

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage till 256 GB

4000 mAh fixed lithium-ion battery.

