After months of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is all set to be released in India unlike the Galaxy C5 and Galaxy C7 that never came to the country despite much anticipation among gadget lovers. The good news is, the device may hit the stores next week.

The Galaxy C9 Pro will be launched in India on January 18, according to a report by SamMobile. The upper mid-range smartphone will also be released in other Asian countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam in the next few months.

The device was released in China in October last year. It comes with a metal-build, measures 169.90x80.70x6.90 mm in dimension, weighs 189g and has a 6-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (367 ppi pixel density).

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, and comes packed with a 64GB internal memory (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 6GB RAM.

The phone also features a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 16MP front-snapper, a 4,000mAh battery, and is available in Gold, Pink Gold and Dark Gray colours. It supports 4G LTE SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The device is priced at $470 (around Rs 31,954) but its exact price in India is still not known.

