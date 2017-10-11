When Samsung launched the Galaxy C9 Pro in January this year, it was the company's first smartphone that came with 6GB of RAM.

In fact, the Galaxy C9 Pro is still Samsung's most expensive "non-Galaxy Note" smartphone with a 6-inch display.

However, the handset has had its fair share of price cuts, and now it gets another.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy C9 Pro at a launch price of Rs 36,900, but in June the handset received its first price cut which brought the tag down to Rs 31,900.

And now the latest price cut brings the price further down to Rs 29,900, a full Rs 2,000 down from its previous retail price and Rs 6,000 down from its original MRP.

The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, which tweeted an image of the Galaxy C9 Pro along with the new price.

The new price is effective starting Wednesday, October 11, and Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro can be purchased via Samsung's e-store or other e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon.in.

With the latest revision to its price, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro finds itself in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone category, but should you buy the C9 Pro with Rs 30,000 or add an extra Rs 3,000 and buy OnePlus 5 instead?

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs OnePlus 5: Specifications

In terms of specs, the Galaxy C9 Pro sports a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 653 chipset with four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another four clocked at 1.4GHz.

The optics on the C9 Pro consists of 16-megapixel cameras with f/1.9 aperture on both the front and the back. While the rear camera is aided by a dual-LED flash for low-light photos, the front-facing camera does not, although the aperture is the same.

Bear in mind though, that it is not a dual-camera smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card up to 256GB.

The handset is 4G LTE-enabled and comes with a fingerprint scanner integrated into its physical home button.

The Galaxy C9 Pro has a very slim profile at just 6.9mm thick, but packs a 4,000mAh battery. It also offers USB Type-C fast charging support.

The Galaxy C9 Pro comes with Marshmallow 6.0 pre-installed, but will be getting the Android Oreo update later this year.

OnePlus 5 on the other hand comes with a smaller 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display, but is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor clocked at 2.45GHz that powers the Galaxy C9 Pro's powerful elder siblings, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

OnePlus 5 also employs better cameras with dual 20MP+16MP snappers featuring face -detection autofocus, EIS and 1.6X optical zoom.

The primary camera is the 16MP sensor that comes with f/1.7 aperture and the secondary camera is a 20MP telephoto unit with f/2.6 aperture. OnePlus 5 has a 16MP front-facing camera that allows you to record 4K videos.

Like Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, OnePlus 5 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage (although there is a higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM).

OnePlus 5 comes with a fingerprint scanner, and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery.

The handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Oxygen OS on top, and an Android 8.0 Oreo update is on the cards.

So should you still buy the OnePlus 5?

It all boils down to the question of preferences. On one hand Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro offers a bigger 6-inch display, albeit with just full HD resolution, while OnePlus 5 offers flagship-quality camera and performance for Rs. 3,000 extra.

You should go with Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro only if you want a Samsung smartphone with a big display and above-average hardware.

But if you want a flagship device with an excellent camera and unmatched performance, shell out a little more and go buy OnePlus 5 instead.