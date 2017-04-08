Samsung, on Friday, introduced a new handset to its C series of mid-range smartphones in India. Dubbed the Galaxy C7 Pro, the latest device comes with a slim form factor and incorporates some handy features that are meant to provide users with an "unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience."

The new Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be available in Navy Blue and Gold colour options on Amazon India from April 11 with a price tag of Rs. 27,990. At this price point, it will be up against a horde of devices from some popular brands that dominate the mid-range smartphone section in the country.

Let's have a look at a detailed comparison of specs between the Galaxy C7 Pro and a set of powerhouse performers, including the OnePlus 3T (Rs. 29,999), the Vivo V5 Plus (Rs. 24,999) and the Huawei Honor 8 (Rs. 25,900).

Body

The Galaxy C7 Pro comes with dimension of 156.5mm (height) x 77.2mm (width) x 7.0mm (thickness), making it slightly slimmer than OnePlus 3T (152.7 x 74.7 x 7.3mm), Vivo V5 Plus (152.5 x 74 x 7.2mm) and Honor 8 (145.5 x 71 x 7.4mm).

However, weighing 172 grams, the Galaxy C7 Pro is the heaviest among the four devices. The OnePlus 3T and Vivo V5 Plus weigh almost similar with 158 grams and 158.6 grams, respectively. The Honor 8, on the other hand, is lightest weighing 153 grams.

Display

The Galaxy C7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels at 386 ppi (pixel density). It also comes with screen protection from Corning Gorilla Glass v5. In comparison, the OnePlus 3T and Vivo V5 Plus feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels at 401 ppi) while the Honor 8 is equipped with a 5.2-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels at 424 ppi).

When it comes to screen to body ratio, the Samsung phone outperforms its competitors with 73.96 percent. The screen to body ratio for the other three smartphones are 72.94 percent, 73.73 percent and 71.99 percent.

Performance

The Galaxy C7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core processor (64 bit architecture) backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine. The OnePlus 3T sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro quad core processor (64 bit architecture) backed by Adreno 530 graphics engine.

The Vivo V5 Plus, on the other hand, features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 Octa core processor (64 bit architecture) coupled with Adreno 506 graphics engine. When it comes to the Honor 8, the device is backed by the HiSilicon Kirin 950 Octa core processor (64 bit architecture) and the Mali-T880 MP4 graphics engine.

Except for the OnePlus 3T with 6 GB RAM, the other three smartphones carry 4 GB RAM.

Storage

Unlike the Honor 8 with 32 GB of internal memory, the other three phones include 64 GB of internal storage. While the memory in the OnePlus 3T and the Vivo V5 Plus is not expandable, the same can be increased up to 256 GB in the Galaxy C7 Pro, and up to 128 GB in the Honor 8 using micorSD cards.

So, no price for guessing the winner in this category.

Camera

The Galaxy C7 Pro features 16MP snappers on both front and the back with f/1.9 aperture and full HD video recording with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 30 frames per second. The back camera comes with many features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus.

The main camera on the OnePlus 3T also has similar capabilities but with some added advantages like digital image stabilization and recording video at 120 frames per second (1280 x 720). The front camera also has a 16MP sensor.

The Vivo V5 Plus also features a 16MP primary camera with features including Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus. The phone has 20MP + 8MP dual front cameras with LED Flash, making it a preferred choice for selfie lovers.

The Honor 8 is loaded with a 12MP + 12MP dual primary camera setup with features similar to those of the Vivo V5 Plus. The front camera on the Honor 8 sports a decent 8MP sensor, but not at par with the three rivals.

Operating System

Both the Galaxy C7 Pro and the OnePlus 3T run on Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) while the Vivo V5 Plus and the Honor 8 have Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) running the show.

Battery

The Galaxy C7 Pro packs in a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Fast Charge 3.0 technology while the OnePlus 3T features a 3400 mAh Li-Polymer battery with Dash charge technology.

The Vivo V5 Plus sports a 3055 mAh Li-Polymer battery with Fast charge technology while the Honor 8 comes in last featuring a 3000 mAh Li-Polymer battery.

Final Verdict

While the Vivo V5 Plus gives a though fight in camera and battery sections, it fails to keep pace with the likes of Galaxy C7 Pro and the OnePlus 3T in the overall race to the top. Honor 8, at the same time, apparently carries a set of specs that do not justify its price tag while rivals are offering more impressive features at better deals.

In this specs showdown, the OnePlus 3T is definitely the one that outclasses the rest in multiple parameters including processing speed with more RAM, storage and camera performance. However, the Galaxy C7 Pro does have some competitive specs not only to retain those loyal Samsung fans but also to win hearts of people who are looking for a change.