Samsung launched the new Galaxy C7 Pro in New Delhi on Friday, and the new phone is slated to go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from April 11 for Rs. 27,990. During the launch, we got our hands on the new Galaxy C7 Pro. Here's our initial impression of Samsung's mid-tier phone.

Look and feel:

Samsung's brand new C7 Pro is quite a looker. It flaunts visually appealing ultra-slim body having all-metal cover on the back.

Despite the generous use of metal, it measures just 7mm in thickness and when held in hand, it is light as feather.

Samsung has done a good job with antenna bands by creatively designing them in three lines on top and bottom on the rear and painting them with matching colours, which blends seamlessly with the back-cover.

On the front, it sports a 5.7-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED display having 2.5D glass on the edges and is protected by Gorilla Glass 4 shield.

It also boasts Always On Display, a nifty power-efficient feature seen in flagship Samsung phones, which offer notifications right on the screen, without having to power on the phone. This special feature allows only certain parts of the display to light up to show the messages, time and reminders, while the rest of the screen remains dark.

Performance and Interface:

In a brief time we spent with Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, despite housing a plethora of Samsung apps, it was quick. The device was fast in loading app and launching camera.

But, we were bit disappointed over the Galaxy C7 Pro's interface as it was running a generation old Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow instead of latest v7.0 Nougat.

But, we like to reserve our judgement only after we get the phone for long-term review to perform more tests and also conduct benchmark tests.

For those unaware, Galaxy C7 Pro boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and a 3,300mAh battery.

Camera:

Besides the design language, another aspect that impressed us was the camera hardware. Galaxy C7 Pro boasts16MP snappers with dual-LED flash, f/1.9 aperture and full HD video recording.

The snaps it took were pretty good quality for the price-tag: Rs. 27,990. The colour reproduction on the images was near-perfect.

First impression:

All-in-all, Galaxy C7 Pro fared well in the short duration we spent with it. But, we like to give the final verdict on the new Samsung mid-tier phone only after testing the device's camera and processor in all possible conditions.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products.