Samsung flaunted Galaxy C-series last year, but it was sort of a disappointment for many of its fans as the new products from the family –Galaxy C5 and Galaxy C7 – were exclusive to the Chinese market. However, it has now emerged that Galaxy C7 Pro will be released outside China.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was released last month and is currently available in China. It wasn't sure if the handset would be made available outside China, but the company's Hong Kong support page has given a strong hint that it would be launched in other markets too unlike earlier handsets from the Galaxy C-family.

A device with model number SM-C7010, which is the same as Galaxy C7 Pro that was released in China, has been spotted on Samsung Hong Kong support page. There is no information if the device will be released in India and other countries, but it won't be surprising to see it in several countries if it is released in Hong Kong.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sports 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,080x1,920 screen resolution (386 ppi pixel density), measures 156.50x77.20x7.00mm in dimension and weighs 172g.

Under the hood, the device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocking at 2.2GHz, an Adreno 506 GPU, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card), a 4GB RAM, a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,300mAh battery. It will be available in three colours -- Rose pink, Arctic blue and Maple leaf gold.

(Source: Samsung Hong Kong)