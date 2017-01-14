Samsung has finally unveiled Galaxy C7 Pro after months of speculation. It is an upgraded version of Galaxy C7 that was released last year.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has appeared on Samsung's Chinese website and it is expected to begin pre-orders on January 16. It was earlier reported that Galaxy C7 Pro would be released in December 2016 along with its sibling Galaxy C5 Pro, but it didn't happen. Surprisingly, Galaxy C5 Pro is yet to be announced.

[READ: Android Wear 2.0 release date and other details]

The South Korean technology giant unveiled Galaxy C7 Pro not long after Galaxy C9 Pro was released. The latter is expected to be launched in India next week, but it is still not known if Galaxy C7 Pro will come to the country as its predecessor Galaxy C7 was exclusive to Chinese market.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is seen with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display coupled with a 1,080x1,920 screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocking at 2.2GHz, houses an Adreno 506 GPU and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

The device features a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card), a 4GB RAM, a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,300mAh battery. It will be available in three colours -- rose pink, arctic blue and maple leaf gold, but its price is yet to be revealed.

(Source: Samsung China)