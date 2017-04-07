Leading smartphone-maker, Samsung on Friday launched ultra slim Galaxy C7 Pro in New Delhi.

The new metal-clad Galaxy C7 Pro measures just 7mm in thickness and comes with 5.7-inch full HD(1920x1080p) super AMOLED display having fingerprint sensor at the bottom. Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine, Android Nougat OS, 4GBRAM, 32GB (expandable up to 256GB) and a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Fast Charge 3.0 technology.

Also read:Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro budget smartphone launched in India; price, specs

As far as camera hardware is concerned, it comes with 16MP snappers on both front and the back with f/1.9 aperture, full HD video recording. It also features hybrid dual-SIM slot, 4G-LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication) and Type C USB port.

"At Samsung, we are committed to meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim and stunning device, which comes packed with powerful features for unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience making it a Lean and Mean machine for the millennials," Sandeep Singh Arora, vice president, online business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Price and availability:

Samsung's new Galaxy C7 Pro will go on sale on Amazon India from April 11 onwards. It will be available in two colour options - Navy Blue and Gold-- for Rs.27,990.

Competition:

Once launched, it will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X, Vivo V5 series, Asus Zenfone 3 and Oppo F1 series, among others.