Samsung might have its hands full with the upcoming launch of Galaxy Note 8, but that doesn't mean the company has stopped working on smartphones in other Galaxy series. Following the unintentional leak of a new handset, the Galaxy C7 (2017) on the company's support page, new information has appeared online.

Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) made a quick stop at the popular benchmarking site, GeekBench, bearing the model number SM-C710F, Slash Leaks spotted. The site traditionally tests the performance of the phones, but early listing gives a look at the key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) scored 883 and 3,959 on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the listing, the handset was able to get this score with the help of a MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 octa-core, paired with 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

With these upgrades along with other leaked features, Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) will be an upgrade-worthy smartphone. Prior to GeekBench listing, the handset had appeared on TENAA, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance, all of which point towards the imminent launch of the Galaxy C7 (2017).

Based on previous leaks, Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) is expected to have a dual camera setup. If launched before the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be the first dual camera smartphone by the South Korean tech giant. It will be interesting to see what Samsung will bring to the table with the dual camera configuration to justify its late entry.

The handset will be pitted against some existing phones such as OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 6 and Honor 8 Pro, all of which feature dual cameras at an affordable price point. But it is possible Samsung might delay the launch of the Galaxy C7 (2017) till Galaxy Note 8 launch to avoid any distraction.

Other reports have outlined the specifications of the Galaxy C7 (2017), which suggest a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 13MP+5MP rear-facing camera, and a 16MP front facing snapper. It is also said to house a 2,850mAh battery, and support dual SIM cards, microSD card, 4G VoLTE, and fingerprint scanning.

The pricing of the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be focused towards mid-range buyers, but it is hard to anticipate it this early. Stay tuned for updates.