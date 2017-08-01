All eyes are on Samsung's next-generation device dubbed as the Galaxy Note 8. But it appears like there are more devices in the offing, and one of them is the Galaxy C7 (2017). The launch of the mid-range device is imminent as its support page has gone live.

The South Korean technology giant is tight-lipped on the Galaxy C7 (2017) but the support page for the handset is live on its China page, giving a hint that its release may not be far off. The device has already received from Bluetooth, WiFi, and TENAA (from Chinese telecom equipment certification authority) certifications ahead of its launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy X launch imminent as it gets Bluetooth certification

The Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, powered by an octa-core processor clocking at 2.39GHz, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

The handset is also expected to mount a dual 13MP+5MP main-camera and a 16MP front-snapper, and houses a 2,850mAh battery.

It may be mentioned that the Galaxy C7, released in 2016, has a 5.7-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixels (386 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 32/64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 4GB RAM. It also mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture, and houses a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.