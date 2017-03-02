Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2016, has received a price-cut, bringing the cost of the phone under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro can now be bought for Rs 29,900, Rs 2,590 less than the launch price -- Rs 32,420. This will fill the void left by the ill-fated flagship Galaxy Note7 in the phablet segment.

For those unaware, Galaxy A9 Pro features a full metal cover on the back and a 6.0-inch full HD super AMOLED screen on the front.

Under the hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8976) 652 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera, an 8MP front snapper and a massive 5,000mAh to power the big screen.

Galaxy A9 Pro's new price (Rs 29,990) will come to effect from March 3 onwards on Flipkart and other retail stores in India, FoneArena reported, citing Samsung officials at a media briefing event held in Mumbai.

It will compete with OnePlus 3T and Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra, among others.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro: