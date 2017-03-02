Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2016, has received a price-cut, bringing the cost of the phone under Rs 30,000.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro can now be bought for Rs 29,900, Rs 2,590 less than the launch price -- Rs 32,420. This will fill the void left by the ill-fated flagship Galaxy Note7 in the phablet segment.
For those unaware, Galaxy A9 Pro features a full metal cover on the back and a 6.0-inch full HD super AMOLED screen on the front.
Under the hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8976) 652 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera, an 8MP front snapper and a massive 5,000mAh to power the big screen.
Galaxy A9 Pro's new price (Rs 29,990) will come to effect from March 3 onwards on Flipkart and other retail stores in India, FoneArena reported, citing Samsung officials at a media briefing event held in Mumbai.
It will compete with OnePlus 3T and Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra, among others.
Key features of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro:
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
|Display
|6.0-inch full HD super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 shield
|OS
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8976) 652 octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 510
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable up to 256GB
|Camera
|
|Battery
|5000mAh with fast charging
|Network
|4G-LTE (Cat.6)
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano) slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, GLONASS, A-GPS, FM Radio,
|Dimensions
|161.7 x 80.9 x 7.9 mm
|Colours
|Gold, Black and White
|Price
|Old: Rs. 32,490New: Rs. 29,900