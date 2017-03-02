Samsung, Galaxy A9 Pro, India, price, discount, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy Note7
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro gets price cut in IndiaSamsung Press Kit

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2016, has received a price-cut, bringing the cost of the phone under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro can now be bought for Rs 29,900, Rs 2,590 less than the launch price -- Rs 32,420. This will fill the void left by the ill-fated flagship Galaxy Note7 in the phablet segment.

For those unaware, Galaxy A9 Pro features a full metal cover on the back and a 6.0-inch full HD super AMOLED screen on the front.

Under the hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8976) 652 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera, an 8MP front snapper and a massive 5,000mAh to power the big screen.

Galaxy A9 Pro's new price (Rs 29,990) will come to effect from March 3 onwards on Flipkart and other retail stores in India, FoneArena reported, citing Samsung officials at a media briefing event held in Mumbai.

It will compete with OnePlus 3T and Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra, among others.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro:

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
Display 6.0-inch full HD super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 shield
  • Pixel density: around 367 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8976) 652 octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 + 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53) CPU
GPU Adreno 510
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with ½.8-inch sensor, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), f/1.9 aperture, LED flash, HDR, full HD video recording
  • Front: 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, full HD video recording
Battery 5000mAh with fast charging
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.6)
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano) slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, GLONASS, A-GPS, FM Radio,
Dimensions 161.7 x 80.9 x 7.9 mm
Colours Gold, Black and White
Price Old: Rs. 32,490New: Rs. 29,900
